$7,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9835556
- Stock #: N105576A
- VIN: 1G1ZD5EU0BF112715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,072 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Trunk release, internal manual, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: panic brake assist, Seat belts, 3 point, all positions -inc: dual front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters, OnStar -inc: in-vehicle communications, assistance service, 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation (TBT availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation, advisor assisted routing available), Fully functional traction control and ABS.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: The 2011 Chevrolet Malibus bold, attractive sheetmetal and stylish interior touches are backed by confident handling, a quiet ride and an overall level of refinement competitive with the categorys best. Unlike some competitors, the fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine is available on all Malibu trims, not just the entry-level model.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE, 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Windshield wiper and washers Speed sensitive-variable intermittent, flat blade, Windows, driver express up and down with rear passenger lockout, Wheels, 17 x 7 aluminum chrome clad, UltraLux sheer suede seat trim, Trunk release, internal manual, Transmission, 6-speed automatic transmission with driver shift controls, Tires, P215/55R17 blackwall, touring, all season, Tire, spare, compact (For limited use only), Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer.
Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Chevrolet Malibu!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.