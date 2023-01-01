Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

160,072 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

160,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835556
  • Stock #: N105576A
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU0BF112715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,072 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Trunk release, internal manual, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: panic brake assist, Seat belts, 3 point, all positions -inc: dual front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters, OnStar -inc: in-vehicle communications, assistance service, 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation (TBT availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation, advisor assisted routing available), Fully functional traction control and ABS.

As reported by KBB.com: The 2011 Chevrolet Malibus bold, attractive sheetmetal and stylish interior touches are backed by confident handling, a quiet ride and an overall level of refinement competitive with the categorys best. Unlike some competitors, the fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine is available on all Malibu trims, not just the entry-level model.

ENGINE, 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Windshield wiper and washers Speed sensitive-variable intermittent, flat blade, Windows, driver express up and down with rear passenger lockout, Wheels, 17 x 7 aluminum chrome clad, UltraLux sheer suede seat trim, Trunk release, internal manual, Transmission, 6-speed automatic transmission with driver shift controls, Tires, P215/55R17 blackwall, touring, all season, Tire, spare, compact (For limited use only), Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Chevrolet Malibu!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

