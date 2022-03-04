Menu
2011 Chrysler 200

192,603 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Limited

Location

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

192,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8605478
  • Stock #: PS9556A
  • VIN: 1C3BC2FG8BN585436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS9556A
  • Mileage 192,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

