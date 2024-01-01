Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2011 Dodge Avenger. Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Supplemental front seat side airbags, Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags, Rear door child protection locks, Inside trunk emergency release.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre brain says Charger but your wallet says used car, the 2011 Dodge Avenger may be your knight in shining armor. Its bold styling, great handling and affordable price will satisfy both your enthusiast and economical sides.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Touring suspension.

2011 Dodge Avenger

252,970 KM

$3,398

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Avenger

SE

2011 Dodge Avenger

SE

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$3,398

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3BD4FB8BN509421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2011 Dodge Avenger. Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Supplemental front seat side airbags, Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags, Rear door child protection locks, Inside trunk emergency release.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre brain says Charger but your wallet says used car, the 2011 Dodge Avenger may be your knight in shining armor. Its bold styling, great handling and affordable price will satisfy both your enthusiast and economical sides.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Touring suspension.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$3,398

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2011 Dodge Avenger