2011 Dodge Avenger
SE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$3,398
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2011 Dodge Avenger. Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Supplemental front seat side airbags, Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags, Rear door child protection locks, Inside trunk emergency release.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre brain says Charger but your wallet says used car, the 2011 Dodge Avenger may be your knight in shining armor. Its bold styling, great handling and affordable price will satisfy both your enthusiast and economical sides.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, Trunk dress-up, Touring suspension.
Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
