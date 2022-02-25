$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2011 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8404773
- Stock #: PS1126
- VIN: KMHCN4BC7BU621126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2011 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If an ultra-practical and affordable subcompact is your next vehicle purchase, youll appreciate the 2011 Hyundai Accents value, which includes numerous safety features, a long warranty and unusual availability of accessories. If your driving aspirations are bigger than your budget, you should also appreciate the SE three-doors sporty look, astonishingly responsive handling and cornering capability.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Shift interlock system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel door & trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear torsion beam axle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear centre armrest w/cupholder.
Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Accent today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.