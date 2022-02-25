Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

77,053 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

GL

2011 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8404773
  Stock #: PS1126
  VIN: KMHCN4BC7BU621126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2011 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Pwr window lock-out button, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones.

As reported by KBB.com: If an ultra-practical and affordable subcompact is your next vehicle purchase, youll appreciate the 2011 Hyundai Accents value, which includes numerous safety features, a long warranty and unusual availability of accessories. If your driving aspirations are bigger than your budget, you should also appreciate the SE three-doors sporty look, astonishingly responsive handling and cornering capability.

Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Shift interlock system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel door & trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear torsion beam axle, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear centre armrest w/cupholder.

A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Accent today!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

