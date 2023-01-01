Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

137,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

L SPORT

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9453541
  • Stock #: N218987A
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC8BU198051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2011 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones, Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
EBONY BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Shift interlock system, Remote fuel door release, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window washer/wiper, Rear window defroster w/timer.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Accent!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

