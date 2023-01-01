$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent
L SPORT
- Listing ID: 9453541
- Stock #: N218987A
- VIN: KMHCN3BC8BU198051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2011 Hyundai Accent. Shift interlock system, Passenger occupancy sensor, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Front/rear crumple zones, Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
EBONY BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Shift interlock system, Remote fuel door release, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window washer/wiper, Rear window defroster w/timer.
Vehicle Features
