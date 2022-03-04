Menu
2011 Kia Rio

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

EX

2011 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8467620
  • Stock #: PS8567
  • VIN: KNADH4B38B6918567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

