2011 Mazda MAZDA3

194,563 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8242998
  Stock #: N1699AA
  VIN: JM1BL1L5XB1374173

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this reliable 2011 Mazda Mazda3. Traction control, Side-impact door beams, Integrated child seat anchor brackets, Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters, Front/rear side curtain air bags.

Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

