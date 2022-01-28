$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8242998
- Stock #: N1699AA
- VIN: JM1BL1L5XB1374173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N1699AA
- Mileage 194,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this reliable 2011 Mazda Mazda3. Traction control, Side-impact door beams, Integrated child seat anchor brackets, Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters, Front/rear side curtain air bags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams.
Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.