2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,109KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4367343
  • Stock #: N564B
  • VIN: 1GCRCREA7CZ171297
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Auto Wholesalers - with locations at 600 North River Road and 78 Allen Street - is Charlottetown's premier automotive destination for exclusively pre-owned as-traded vehicles featuring all major makes and models from every manufacturer! Our on site staff work with you to find the car truck or SUV that best meets your needs and offer the most hassle-free buying experience in the business! You can always view the full lineup at AutoWholesalers.ca!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4X2
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

