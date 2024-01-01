$3,795+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$3,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD).
This Hyundai Elantra Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, NACTOY 2012 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best Green Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If your price range says economy car, but your taste says sleek and stylish, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra may very well be the answer to your dilemma. Looking somewhat like a miniaturized Hyundai Sonata, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra sedan definitely outclasses just about everything in its segment, yet its low price, feature-laden standard-equipment list and large interior defy the compact-car image.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPARKLING RUBY, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Sunglass holder.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277