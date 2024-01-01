Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD). </p> <p><strong> This Hyundai Elantra Passed the Test! </strong><br /> IIHS Top Safety Pick, NACTOY 2012 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best Green Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. </p> <p><strong> Expert Reviews!</strong><br /> As reported by KBB.com: If your price range says economy car, but your taste says sleek and stylish, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra may very well be the answer to your dilemma. Looking somewhat like a miniaturized Hyundai Sonata, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra sedan definitely outclasses just about everything in its segment, yet its low price, feature-laden standard-equipment list and large interior defy the compact-car image. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>SPARKLING RUBY, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Sunglass holder.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

186,149 KM

Details Description Features

$3,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,149KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0CH134865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

This Hyundai Elantra Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, NACTOY 2012 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best Green Cars, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If your price range says economy car, but your taste says sleek and stylish, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra may very well be the answer to your dilemma. Looking somewhat like a miniaturized Hyundai Sonata, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra sedan definitely outclasses just about everything in its segment, yet its low price, feature-laden standard-equipment list and large interior defy the compact-car image.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPARKLING RUBY, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Sunglass holder.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L 98,778 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i 64,899 KM $45,698 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2010 Hyundai Accent GL 203,337 KM $2,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra