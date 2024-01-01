Menu
<p> Feel at ease with this reliable 2012 Kia Rondo. Side-impact door beams, Shift interlock, Rear Child Safety Locks, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Impact-sensing door unlock. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Towing/lashing hook, Tilt steering wheel, Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment, driver lumbar support, adjustable active headrests, Side-impact door beams, Shift interlock, Roof rails, Roof mounted micro antenna, Remote keyless entry -inc: panic function, tailgate open, folding key.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> For a must-own Kia Rondo come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN KNAHH8A69C7410236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N012987B
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this reliable 2012 Kia Rondo. Side-impact door beams, Shift interlock, Rear Child Safety Locks, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Impact-sensing door unlock.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Towing/lashing hook, Tilt steering wheel, Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment, driver lumbar support, adjustable active headrests, Side-impact door beams, Shift interlock, Roof rails, Roof mounted micro antenna, Remote keyless entry -inc: panic function, tailgate open, folding key.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Kia Rondo come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

