2013 Ford Escape

160,102 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GXXDUA19111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2013 Ford Escape