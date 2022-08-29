2013 Ford Escape

$18,988 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 8 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9311515

9311515 Stock #: 22-351A

22-351A VIN: 1FMCU9J99DUB18237

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,861 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.