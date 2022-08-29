Menu
2013 Ford Escape

70,861 KM

Details Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

70,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9311515
  • Stock #: 22-351A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99DUB18237

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

