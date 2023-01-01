Menu
2013 Honda Civic

185,416 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

185,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773023
  • Stock #: N202125B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F56DH043800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N202125B
  • Mileage 185,416 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2013 Honda Civic Sdn. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Rear camera, Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH), Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor.

As reported by KBB.com: * Winner of* *KBB Best Resale Value: Compact Car * Excellent fuel economy * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Reassuringly high scores in crash tests * Well-tuned suspension offering comfort with control

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system, Seat belt warning chime, Remote entry -inc: power trunk release, Rear window defroster w/timer.

A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Civic Sdn today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

