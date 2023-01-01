2013 Honda Civic

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 4 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9773023

9773023 Stock #: N202125B

N202125B VIN: 2HGFB2F56DH043800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N202125B

Mileage 185,416 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.