$8,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2013 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9773023
- Stock #: N202125B
- VIN: 2HGFB2F56DH043800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N202125B
- Mileage 185,416 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2013 Honda Civic Sdn. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Rear camera, Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH), Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: * Winner of* *KBB Best Resale Value: Compact Car * Excellent fuel economy * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Reassuringly high scores in crash tests * Well-tuned suspension offering comfort with control
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system, Smart Maintenance Minder system, Security system, Seat belt warning chime, Remote entry -inc: power trunk release, Rear window defroster w/timer.
Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Civic Sdn today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.