$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Discover Kia
902-894-4069
2013 Honda CR-V
2013 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
249,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9815329
- Stock #: N453116A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H54DH118841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*AS TRADED VEHICLE - HONDA CR-V 2013 UNDER $10.000!!! ** Price does not include taxes and admin fees
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Discover Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Discover Kia
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1