2013 Honda CR-V

249,400 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX

2013 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815329
  • Stock #: N453116A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54DH118841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS TRADED VEHICLE - HONDA CR-V 2013 UNDER $10.000!!! ** Price does not include taxes and admin fees

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

