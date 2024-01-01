$3,098+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,774 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD).
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: * Midsize space in a compact car * 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty * Great safety scores * Easy on gasoline
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DESERT BRONZE METALLIC, Windshield sunshade band, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass, T125/80D15 compact spare tire.
Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Elantra today!
