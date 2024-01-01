Menu
<p> IIHS Top Safety Pick. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD). </p> <p><strong> See What the Experts Say!</strong><br /> As reported by KBB.com: * Midsize space in a compact car * 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty * Great safety scores * Easy on gasoline </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DESERT BRONZE METALLIC, Windshield sunshade band, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass, T125/80D15 compact spare tire.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Elantra today!</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

221,774 KM

$3,098

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
221,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE9DH413913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

