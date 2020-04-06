Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Centennial Mazda

402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1

902-894-8593

  1. 4862079
  2. 4862079
  3. 4862079
  4. 4862079
  5. 4862079
  6. 4862079
  7. 4862079
  8. 4862079
  9. 4862079
  10. 4862079
  11. 4862079
  12. 4862079
  13. 4862079
  14. 4862079
  15. 4862079
  16. 4862079
  17. 4862079
  18. 4862079
Contact Seller

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,756KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862079
  • Stock #: 6519A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH327524
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Spacious enough to be classified as a midsize car, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL also offers great highway ride quality, a powerful engine, and terrific fuel efficiency. In terms of affordable family transportation, this is an outstanding value.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Mazda

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 102,447 KM
$11,497 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 47,332 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 29,019 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
Centennial Mazda

Centennial Mazda

402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-8593

Alternate Numbers
866-601-0684

Send A Message