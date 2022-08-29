Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

134,098 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277

GL

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

134,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9016090
  • Stock #: PS3282A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH365795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

RADIANT SILVER METALLIC, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, Bluetooth controls, T125/80D15 compact spare tire.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Email Experience Hyundai

