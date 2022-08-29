$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9016090
- Stock #: PS3282A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH365795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Smart pedal, Shift interlock system, Pwr window lockout, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
RADIANT SILVER METALLIC, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, Bluetooth controls, T125/80D15 compact spare tire.
Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.