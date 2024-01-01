$7,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Shift interlock system, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows, Rear parking assist system, Occupant classification system.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Anyone seeking a comfortable, capable, feature-rich 5-passenger crossover with commendable fuel economy, distinctive style and strong value will find plenty to like in the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TITANIUM SILVER, Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround, Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display, Trailer tow wiring, Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Solar front glass, Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, Shift interlock system, Roof rack side rails, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows.
Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Santa Fe today!
