Feel at ease with this impeccable 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Shift interlock system, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows, Rear parking assist system, Occupant classification system.

The Experts Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Anyone seeking a comfortable, capable, feature-rich 5-passenger crossover with commendable fuel economy, distinctive style and strong value will find plenty to like in the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TITANIUM SILVER, Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround, Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display, Trailer tow wiring, Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Solar front glass, Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, Shift interlock system, Roof rack side rails, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Santa Fe today!

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

181,000 KM

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB2DG048478

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Shift interlock system, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows, Rear parking assist system, Occupant classification system.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: Anyone seeking a comfortable, capable, feature-rich 5-passenger crossover with commendable fuel economy, distinctive style and strong value will find plenty to like in the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TITANIUM SILVER, Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround, Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display, Trailer tow wiring, Traction control system w/electronic stability control, Solar front glass, Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, Shift interlock system, Roof rack side rails, Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Santa Fe today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe