This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this dependable 2013 Hyundai Tucson. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Shift interlock system, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Hood buckling creases.

This Hyundai Tucson Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $10,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $10,000.

The Experts Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: In a field of boxy and sometimes bland crossovers, the 2013 Hyundai Tucsons edgy styling is a welcome sight. Hyundai loads the Tucson with standard features, yet keeps the price well below similarly equipped competitors. It even comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TAUPE, CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTER SEAT TRIM, GARNET RED MICA, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*, Storage tray, Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls, Silver roof rails, Shift interlock system.

2013 Hyundai Tucson

261,622 KM

$1,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

12156012

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$1,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
261,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JUCAC9DU536197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,622 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2013 Hyundai Tucson. Vehicle stability management (VSM), Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Shift interlock system, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system, Hood buckling creases.

This Hyundai Tucson Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $10,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $10,000.

The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: In a field of boxy and sometimes bland crossovers, the 2013 Hyundai Tucsons edgy styling is a welcome sight. Hyundai loads the Tucson with standard features, yet keeps the price well below similarly equipped competitors. It even comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TAUPE, CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE BOLSTER SEAT TRIM, GARNET RED MICA, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*, Storage tray, Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls, Silver roof rails, Shift interlock system.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Tucson come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$1,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2013 Hyundai Tucson