Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Frontier

118,317 KM

Details Description Features

$17,981

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,981

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Frontier

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 8376546
  2. 8376546
  3. 8376546
  4. 8376546
  5. 8376546
  6. 8376546
  7. 8376546
  8. 8376546
  9. 8376546
  10. 8376546
Contact Seller

$17,981

+ taxes & licensing

118,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8376546
  • Stock #: N1571TAA
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV9DN720432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N1571TAA
  • Mileage 118,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this dependable 2013 Nissan Frontier. Vehicle dynamic control w/hill descent control & hill start assist, Tire pressure monitoring system, Side door guard beams, Shift interlock, LATCH upper tether anchor.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If you want a tough but well-equipped truck thats smaller and more fuel-efficient than most full-size pickups, the Nissan Frontier is a solid choice. The 2013 Frontier can tow up to 6,500 pounds and tackle rugged paths while still offering good looks and a decent highway ride.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high beam, immobilizer, low fuel, low oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, overdrive off, seatbelt, slip, stop/taillight bulb, traction control, turn signal/hazard, vehicle dynamic control, vehicle security system, 4x4 indicator, hill descent control, Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition, Vehicle security system, Vehicle dynamic control w/hill descent control & hill start assist, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Upper IP storage tray, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Tailgate light.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Nissan Frontier come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,307 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 47,674 KM
$19,981 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 99,436 KM
$23,281 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory