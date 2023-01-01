Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

117,976 KM

Details Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

  1. 10821867
  2. 10821867
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,976KM
Used
VIN JF2GPACC3D1883308

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,976 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Nissan Rogue S 82,186 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 41,799 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Micra SV for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Nissan Micra SV 76,492 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

(click to show)

902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek