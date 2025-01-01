$4,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler 300
Touring
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,475 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Classic design has been redefined in a way only Detroit could imagine. An integrated rear spoiler pays homage to its tail-finned 1950s predecessors. A raked-back windshield and forward leaning fascia create improved aerodynamics with an aggressive stance. And tailored finishes of the iconic grille, LED headlamps and taillamps give the Chrysler 300 a look unlike any other. Available Bi-Xenon HID headlamps also provide a confident look at the road ahead, producing three times more light than halogen headlamps. Every detail in the Chrysler 300 is designed to steer you towards refinement. Premium finishes and soft-touch materials give dramatic depth to interior surfaces. The instrument panel celebrates classic American design, with LED-backlit gauges both casting a sapphire-blue glow and adding clarity to readouts. The acoustic properties of the cabin reduce outside noise and increase interior peace. The standard Uconnect System is Detroit know-how and intuitive technology on display. This 8.4-inch interactive touchscreen display allows you to access your cell phone, SiriusXM Satellite Radio+, MP3 player, HVAC and more. It's luxury at the touch of a finger. Power, efficiency and control all add up in the 2013 Chrysler 300. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 produces up to 300 horsepower and a powerfully efficient 19 city / 31 highway mpg. The Chrysler 5.7L HEMI V8 delivers a road-gripping 363 horsepower with a gas-sipping 16 city / 25 highway mpg. Features like the new eight-speed automatic transmission help maximize performance and mpg - so you can spend more time hitting the gas and less time pumping it. The available all-wheel-drive system automatically detects road conditions to determine whether to employ all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. Safety features include standard advanced multistage front airbags, supplemental front-seat thorax side airbags, a driver-knee airbag, and supplemental side-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard occupants.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Leather Trim Seats, Heated Front Seats, Uconnect Phone w/Voice Command, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, UCONNECT PHONE W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TIRES: P225/60R18 BSW TOURING, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Leather Trim Seats, Heated Front Seats, Uconnect Phone w/Voice Command, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, LIMITED GROUP -inc: Firestone Brand Tires, Remote Start System, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Chrome Clad, Compact Spare Tire, Universal Garage Door Opener, Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, CHMSL Lamp, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Security Alarm, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, GLOSS BLACK, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD), BLACK, LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna.
