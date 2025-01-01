$1,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$1,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this reliable 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: This is simple. You have a family, need to haul people and cargo, and youre working with a modest budget. Given those requirements, the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan should top your list.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, Stow'N Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, Stow'N Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.
Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Experience Hyundai
