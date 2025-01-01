Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Feel at ease with this reliable 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong> Expert Reviews!</strong><br /> As reported by KBB.com: This is simple. You have a family, need to haul people and cargo, and youre working with a modest budget. Given those requirements, the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan should top your list. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row StowN Go w/Tailgate Seats, StowN Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row StowN Go w/Tailgate Seats, StowN Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

235,401 KM

Details Description Features

$1,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12489774

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 12489774
  2. 12489774
  3. 12489774
  4. 12489774
  5. 12489774
  6. 12489774
  7. 12489774
  8. 12489774
  9. 12489774
Contact Seller

$1,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,401KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6ER116539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this reliable 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: This is simple. You have a family, need to haul people and cargo, and youre working with a modest budget. Given those requirements, the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan should top your list.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, Stow'N Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, Stow'N Go Badge, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Floor Console w/Cupholder, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential 52,577 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential 13,249 KM $20,498 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 109,413 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan