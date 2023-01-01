Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

117,034 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

R/T

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

117,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463270
  • Stock #: N417384A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG7ET140815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

