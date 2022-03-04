$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
S
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Listing ID: 8624849
- Stock #: N874027B
- VIN: 1FADP3E26EL385102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2014 Ford Focus. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: * Available as sedan or hatchback * Choice of conventional gasoline engine or all-electric model * Nimble driving manners * Good fuel efficiency
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Tires: P195/65R15 H-Rated, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.
Stop By Today
Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
