2014 Ford Focus

83,096 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

S

2014 Ford Focus

S

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8624849
  Stock #: N874027B
  VIN: 1FADP3E26EL385102

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # N874027B
  Mileage 83,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2014 Ford Focus. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

As reported by KBB.com: * Available as sedan or hatchback * Choice of conventional gasoline engine or all-electric model * Nimble driving manners * Good fuel efficiency

Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Tires: P195/65R15 H-Rated, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.

Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

