2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Details Features

Sport 2.4 Luxury

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607805
  • Stock #: PA1401B
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7EG178151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

