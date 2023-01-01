$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Luxury
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10607805
- Stock #: PA1401B
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB7EG178151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
