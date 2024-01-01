$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,213 KM
Vehicle Description
As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe's capability, comfort and substantial design, there's plenty to go around. The Santa Fe Sport offers 5-passenger seating capacity and the three-row Santa Fe comes in two versions: the GLS with seating for seven and the luxurious LIMITED that seats six with second-row captain's chairs. The standard 2.4L 4-cylinder engine is a high-tech wonder. It features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing and Gasoline Direct Injection. Or upgrade to the 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine featuring a twin-scroll turbo that pumps out 264 hp and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. Available only on the three-row Santa Fe, the 3.3L V6 engine provides prompt response. This sophisticated V6 generates 290 hp and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. The standard trailer-prep package, with flush-mounted tow hitch design and 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity, can help put all of that power to good use. Santa Fe offers a suite of available premium features including a panoramic sunroof, Proximity Key with electronic push button start, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir Ionizer. Sight and sound enhancements include an 8-inch touchscreen plus navigation system, or a 4.3-inch touchscreen color display with rearview camera. An Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System with 550 watts and 12 speakers is also available. Hyundai's innovative Blue Link system is standard on Santa Fe and has an array of features to make life easier. Connect to Blue Link through smartphone, a web application or an in-car system to start your vehicle remotely, locate a gas station, find a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and more. Hyundai has loaded Santa Fe with brilliant safety features, including a driver's knee airbag, Hillstart Assist Control and Downhill Brake Control.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SADDLE, SADDLE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, CABO BRONZE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.
Visit Us Today
For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
