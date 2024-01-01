$12,598+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$12,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,129 KM
Vehicle Description
As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre shopping for a competent, stylish, efficient compact SUV with lots of features and an affordable price, plus a great warranty, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport should be on your list.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Stop By Today
Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
