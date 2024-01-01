Menu
<p> As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong> See What the Experts Say!</strong><br /> As reported by KBB.com: If youre shopping for a competent, stylish, efficient compact SUV with lots of features and an affordable price, plus a great warranty, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport should be on your list. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>CABO BRONZE, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

206,162 KM

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,162KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLBXEG126528

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,162 KM

As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If youre shopping for a competent, stylish, efficient compact SUV with lots of features and an affordable price, plus a great warranty, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport should be on your list.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CABO BRONZE, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe