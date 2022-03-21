$16,988+ tax & licensing
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
902-892-6577
2014 Jeep Cherokee
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
135,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8697965
- Stock #: 22-179A
- VIN: 1C4PJLCBXEW275101
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22-179A
- Mileage 135,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4