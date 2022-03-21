2014 Jeep Cherokee

$16,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 9 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,950 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Security Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

