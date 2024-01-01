$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
EX
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
Used
142,318KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM4A37E6418885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N737694A
- Mileage 142,318 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
