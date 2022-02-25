$9,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$9,988
- Listing ID: 8376561
- Stock #: N148650B
- VIN: 5XYKT3A61EG473928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,904 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2014 Kia Sorento. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).
This Kia Sorento Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
As reported by KBB.com: If you like the idea of maximizing your infotainment and seating capabilities while keeping vehicle size and price in check, youre going to like the more refined, mostly new 2014 Kia Sorento.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.
For a must-own Kia Sorento come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
