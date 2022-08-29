Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

159,907 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9016075
  • Stock #: N075214A
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE2E0348427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N075214A
  • Mileage 159,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2014 Mazda CX-5. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

As reported by KBB.com: If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. That it boasts class-leading fuel economy of up to 35 mpg feels like icing on an already tasty cake.

Wheels: 17 Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

