$12,995+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277
2014 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$12,995
- Listing ID: 9016075
- Stock #: N075214A
- VIN: JM3KE2BE2E0348427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,907 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2014 Mazda CX-5. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. That it boasts class-leading fuel economy of up to 35 mpg feels like icing on an already tasty cake.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams.
Vehicle Features
