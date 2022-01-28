$14,405+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Listing ID: 8242995
- Stock #: S13601A
- VIN: JF2SJCBC4EH482108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,721 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2014 Subaru Forester. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Reliability Recognized for This Subaru Forester
KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Cars & SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE, Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.
Vehicle Features
