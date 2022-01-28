Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

102,721 KM

Details Description Features

$14,405

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

102,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8242995
  Stock #: S13601A
  VIN: JF2SJCBC4EH482108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,721 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2014 Subaru Forester. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Subaru Forester
KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Cars & SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and XMODE, Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

