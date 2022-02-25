Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

77,518 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
V6

Location

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

77,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8418852
  • Stock #: N034385A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5EU098027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N034385A
  • Mileage 77,518 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

