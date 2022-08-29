$26,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
$26,995
- Listing ID: 9016081
- Stock #: N474744A
- VIN: 3GCUKTEC7FG387232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N474744A
- Mileage 132,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines, OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.onstar.ca for vehicle availability, system limitations and further details.), Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: If you dont already like the 2015 Silverado for the mere fact that its a Chevy, this pickup makes a compelling case for itself with a sophisticated yet intuitive infotainment system, refined interior and an available V8 engine with class-leading power output.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control.
Vehicle Features
