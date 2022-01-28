$17,084+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Listing ID: 8243004
- Stock #: N1506A
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG4FT574206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this dependable 2015 Dodge Journey. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If you want a new SUV that seats up to seven but you dont want to spend a lot of money, the Dodge Journey could be for you. If you can swing a few thousand more for a higher trim, a V6 Journey with Chryslers Uconnect infotainment system is especially appealing.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9 Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation System, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone.
Vehicle Features
