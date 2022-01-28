Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

40,556 KM

Details Description Features

$17,084

+ tax & licensing
$17,084

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$17,084

+ taxes & licensing

40,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8243004
  Stock #: N1506A
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG4FT574206

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 40,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this dependable 2015 Dodge Journey. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).

As reported by KBB.com: If you want a new SUV that seats up to seven but you dont want to spend a lot of money, the Dodge Journey could be for you. If you can swing a few thousand more for a higher trim, a V6 Journey with Chryslers Uconnect infotainment system is especially appealing.

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TOURING SUSPENSION, TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9 Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, Garmin Navigation System, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368 Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone.

For a must-own Dodge Journey come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

