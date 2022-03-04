$6,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
LE
- Listing ID: 8476899
- Stock #: N423622C
- VIN: KMHCT5AE9FU208029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N423622C
- Mileage 212,979 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2015 Hyundai Accent. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.
