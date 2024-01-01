$16,698+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis
3.8 Luxury
2015 Hyundai Genesis
3.8 Luxury
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$16,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N037970B
- Mileage 139,841 KM
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Front And Rear Parking Sensors.
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Experience the innovative safety technology, striking design and inspired craftsmanship of the All-New Hyundai Genesis. Hyundai has taken its fluidic design aesthetic to the next level, giving the impression of an athlete poised for takeoff, even at rest. The Genesis now features a longer wheelbase for improved stability and an even smoother ride. The Genesis feels even more spacious with a sunroof that takes in panoramic views of the day and nighttime sky. Inside you are greeted with beautiful wood and aluminum trim, plus standard heated front seats. Available interior features include: matte finish wood trim, ultra-premium leather, ventilated seats, power rear sunshade, side-window sunshades and more. Surround yourself with an available 17-speaker Lexicon Audio System with Discrete Logic 7 Surround Sound Processing. This state-of-the-art system produces pristine audio and is a GRAMMY-award-winning technology. The Genesis takes premium performance up a notch. Select from a 420hp V8, a 311hp V6 engine that drives the rear wheels, or the HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive system paired with a robust V6. The Genesis also features a wealth of technological features including the world's first carbon dioxide sensor which automatically activates the ventilation system to add fresh air to the cabin, a 9.2-inch HD touchscreen, and rain-sensing wipers with an auto defogging system. Enjoy higher levels of convenience and the luxury of saving time with the Genesis Intelligent Assistant. This proactive app combines Blue Link features, data from the vehicle, the owner's smartphone, and the Internet with multiple layers of intelligence. This app can then send proactive notifications and recommendations to the Genesis owner in preparation for their drive.
EMPIRE STATE GREY METALLIC, BLACK, PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy -inc: medium metallic grey finish, Ventilated front seats, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode.
