Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong> Expert Reviews!</strong><br /> As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With the Hyundai Santa Fe Sports capability, comfort and substantial design, theres plenty to go around. The standard 190 horsepower 2.4L engine is a high-tech wonder. It features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing and Gasoline Direct Injection. Or upgrade to the 2.0L turbo engine that pumps out 264 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC and both engines come with the option of Active Cornering Control All Wheel Drive. With Driver Selectable Steering Mode you can adjust steering sensitivity between 3 different modes. Santa Fe offers a suite of available premium features including a panoramic sunroof, Proximity Key with electronic push button start, ventilated front seats, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir Ionizer. Sight and sound enhancements include an 8-inch touchscreen plus navigation system, or a 4.3-inch touchscreen color display with rearview camera. An Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System with 550 watts and 12 speakers is also available. Hyundais innovative Blue Link system is standard on Santa Fe and has an array of features to make life easier. Connect to Blue Link through smartphone, a web application or an in-car system to start your vehicle remotely, locate a gas station, find a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and more. Hyundai has loaded Santa Fe with brilliant safety features, including a drivers knee airbag, lane change assist and rear parking assistance system, hands-free smart liftgate with auto open, Hillstart Assist Control and Downhill Brake Control. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Hyper Silver Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 10725554
  2. 10725554
  3. 10725554
  4. 10725554
  5. 10725554
  6. 10725554
  7. 10725554
  8. 10725554
  9. 10725554
  10. 10725554
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3FG261374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport's capability, comfort and substantial design, there's plenty to go around. The standard 190 horsepower 2.4L engine is a high-tech wonder. It features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing and Gasoline Direct Injection. Or upgrade to the 2.0L turbo engine that pumps out 264 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC and both engines come with the option of Active Cornering Control All Wheel Drive. With Driver Selectable Steering Mode you can adjust steering sensitivity between 3 different modes. Santa Fe offers a suite of available premium features including a panoramic sunroof, Proximity Key with electronic push button start, ventilated front seats, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir Ionizer. Sight and sound enhancements include an 8-inch touchscreen plus navigation system, or a 4.3-inch touchscreen color display with rearview camera. An Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System with 550 watts and 12 speakers is also available. Hyundai's innovative Blue Link system is standard on Santa Fe and has an array of features to make life easier. Connect to Blue Link through smartphone, a web application or an in-car system to start your vehicle remotely, locate a gas station, find a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and more. Hyundai has loaded Santa Fe with brilliant safety features, including a driver's knee airbag, lane change assist and rear parking assistance system, hands-free smart liftgate with auto open, Hillstart Assist Control and Downhill Brake Control.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Hyper Silver Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium 84,621 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury 2.0 for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury 2.0 35,124 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe HEV Preferred w/Trend Package 11,289 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe