2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited
- Listing ID: 8167783
- Stock #: S29318
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA1FG289318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,458 KM
Vehicle Description
As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport's capability, comfort and substantial design, there's plenty to go around. The standard 190 horsepower 2.4L engine is a high-tech wonder. It features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing and Gasoline Direct Injection. Or upgrade to the 2.0L turbo engine that pumps out 264 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque. The engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC and both engines come with the option of Active Cornering Control All Wheel Drive. With Driver Selectable Steering Mode you can adjust steering sensitivity between 3 different modes. Santa Fe offers a suite of available premium features including a panoramic sunroof, Proximity Key with electronic push button start, ventilated front seats, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control with CleanAir Ionizer. Sight and sound enhancements include an 8-inch touchscreen plus navigation system, or a 4.3-inch touchscreen color display with rearview camera. An Infinity Logic 7 Surround Sound Audio System with 550 watts and 12 speakers is also available. Hyundai's innovative Blue Link system is standard on Santa Fe and has an array of features to make life easier. Connect to Blue Link through smartphone, a web application or an in-car system to start your vehicle remotely, locate a gas station, find a shortcut, learn about mechanical issues, call for help and more. Hyundai has loaded Santa Fe with brilliant safety features, including a driver's knee airbag, lane change assist and rear parking assistance system, hands-free smart liftgate with auto open, Hillstart Assist Control and Downhill Brake Control.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Hyper Silver Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55 R19 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Vehicle Features
