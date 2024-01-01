Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2015 Hyundai Sonata. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong> This Hyundai Sonata Passed the Test! </strong><br /> KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. </p> <p><strong> See What the Experts Say!</strong><br /> As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Redesigned for 2015 introducing the all new Hyundai Sonata. Its expressive new exterior is the latest iteration of Hyundais signature design language, Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. And a new Sport trim includes visual details that give Sonatas sophisticated design an athletic edge. Enjoy the sun, the moon and the stars through Sonatas available, class-exclusive, panoramic sunroof. Sonatas confident new style also redefines the family sedan interior with an ergonomic design and class-leading passenger and total interior space. Inside you will find such features as an available leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, available heated front and rear seats, and a 5-inch touchscreen color audio system with rearview camera. The available 400-watt Infinity audio system features AM/FM/CD/MP3 and 10 speakers. Sonatas 2.4L GDI engine offers plenty of horsepower, and the new Drive Mode Select is a unique feature in its class that modifies steering inputs and engine mapping for optimal performance. Looking for more power? The 245-hp turbocharged 2.0L GDI engine is equipped on the Sport 2.0T model. The Sonatas available navigation system makes getting to your destination easier. Use voice-recognition or the interactive 8-inch touchscreen for directions without distractions. Use your smartphone connection for Destination Search powered by Google and added functionality including remote start, stop and climate control, plus additional multimedia capabilities including Pandora. Available safety features include Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning systems. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>PLATINUM SILVER METALLIC, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2015 Hyundai Sonata

99,376 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11403250
  2. 11403250
  3. 11403250
  4. 11403250
  5. 11403250
  6. 11403250
  7. 11403250
  8. 11403250
  9. 11403250
  10. 11403250
  11. 11403250
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF5FH197835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2015 Hyundai Sonata. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

This Hyundai Sonata Passed the Test!
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.

See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Redesigned for 2015 introducing the all new Hyundai Sonata. Its expressive new exterior is the latest iteration of Hyundai's signature design language, Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. And a new Sport trim includes visual details that give Sonata's sophisticated design an athletic edge. Enjoy the sun, the moon and the stars through Sonata's available, class-exclusive, panoramic sunroof. Sonata's confident new style also redefines the family sedan interior with an ergonomic design and class-leading passenger and total interior space. Inside you will find such features as an available leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, available heated front and rear seats, and a 5-inch touchscreen color audio system with rearview camera. The available 400-watt Infinity audio system features AM/FM/CD/MP3 and 10 speakers. Sonata's 2.4L GDI engine offers plenty of horsepower, and the new Drive Mode Select is a unique feature in its class that modifies steering inputs and engine mapping for optimal performance. Looking for more power? The 245-hp turbocharged 2.0L GDI engine is equipped on the Sport 2.0T model. The Sonata's available navigation system makes getting to your destination easier. Use voice-recognition or the interactive 8-inch touchscreen for directions without distractions. Use your smartphone connection for Destination Search powered by Google and added functionality including remote start, stop and climate control, plus additional multimedia capabilities including Pandora. Available safety features include Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning systems.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PLATINUM SILVER METALLIC, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential 85,534 KM $17,798 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 85,585 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 32,633 KM $48,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata