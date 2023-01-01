Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Soul

184,524 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 9990404
  2. 9990404
  3. 9990404
  4. 9990404
  5. 9990404
  6. 9990404
  7. 9990404
  8. 9990404
  9. 9990404
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990404
  • Stock #: PA7213
  • VIN: KNDJP3A5XF7217213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,524 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Discover Kia

2021 Hyundai Venue P...
 67,906 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 77,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX
 184,524 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory