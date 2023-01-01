2015 Kia Soul

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 5 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9990404

9990404 Stock #: PA7213

PA7213 VIN: KNDJP3A5XF7217213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,524 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.