2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Centennial Mazda
402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1
902-894-8593
$13,964
+ taxes & licensing
72,529KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1U75FM143085
Vehicle Details
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,529 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
2015 Mazda MAZDA3