902-892-6577
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
Centennial's Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-393-8290 for more information.
The low-mileage 2015 Nissan Micra S is a pre-owned treat. It's economical, for sure. It's built well, to be certain. It's quite spacious, and it's most definitely affordable.
But it's also fun, with a driving experience so alert and so precise that it makes you wonder how boring so many small cars can be. The Micra's also rated at 6.8 L/100km in highway driving.
Thank you for your interest in this Nissan Micra located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 902.892.6577.
