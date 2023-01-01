Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

170,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

902-894-4069

1.8 S

1.8 S

Location

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10281570
  • Stock #: N194114A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL643832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N194114A
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

