2015 Subaru Forester

190,915 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Certified of Charlottetown

866-549-9696

I Touring (WHOLESALE)

2015 Subaru Forester

I Touring (WHOLESALE)

Location

251 Sherwood Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0E5

  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9222139
  • Stock #: U1579
  • VIN: JF2SJCHCXFH412914

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in this wholesale vehicle, an as-traded special, sold as is/where is with no warranty or mvi.

This vehicle is located at Centennial Certified, 251 Sherwood Drive, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us toll-free at 1-902-892-2453.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

251 Sherwood Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0E5

