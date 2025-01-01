2015 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
KBB.com Our 10 Favorite New-for-2015 Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

This Volkswagen Golf Passed the Test!
NACTOY 2015 North American Car of the Year, KBB.com Our 10 Favorite New-for-2015 Cars, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.

Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: The VW Golf is a bit counterculture. Its a hatch when most cars are sedans, and its German roots go against the grain, since most cars in this segment are either Asian or domestic. The Golf offers tremendous utility and good fuel economy, a fun-to-drive spirit, and one of the best interiors in its class.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 15 Lyon Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: P195/65R15 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN 3VW917AU7FM018965

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T023452A
  • Mileage 83,128 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

