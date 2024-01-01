Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

138,034 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7128256

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N684519A
  • Mileage 138,034 KM

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2016 Chevrolet Cruze