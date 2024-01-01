$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 1LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 1LT
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7128256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N684519A
- Mileage 138,034 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Discover Kia
2019 Kia Forte EX 102,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX Premium 73,105 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 171,481 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Discover Kia
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Discover Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
Call Dealer
902-894-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Discover Kia
902-894-4069
2016 Chevrolet Cruze