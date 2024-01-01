Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

162,638 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZE5ST7GF205960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2016 Chevrolet Malibu